VIJAYAWADA: The school education department is planning to introduce a student exchange programme for students from Class VI to VIII to help them learn about rural development and urban living. Under the proposed programme, students could be sent to other schools in villages. The department is also planning to link the programme with the Central government’s student exchange programmes.

The department also believes that this programme would help students in rural areas where the education standards are notoriously low. The programme has been conceptualised by the department in coordination with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. A similar programme is in fact being run in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A senior official in the education department told TNIE, “The programme is aimed at providing equal opportunities for students from different social groups to improve their knowledge, as students from rural areas visit urban schools and vice-versa.”

Firstly, both urban and rural schools would be classified into two groups in each district. Each school from a village will be linked to each urban school and students will be sent in batches. Each such visit will last for 6-7 days.

“As of now, the project is still in proposal stage. We are gathering the required information from all districts and studying on the topics to be introduced in this programme. We expect the students from rural schools to get a new and holistic learning experience by understanding the method of teaching in urban schools. They could also strike a friendship with children in urban schools. Similarly, urban students will learn about villages and rural development issues,” said Srinivas, Joint Director of school education department. The programme is likely to be rolled out soon.