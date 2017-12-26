VIJAYAWADA: The election of TDP candidate KE Prabhakar from Kurnool MLC (local bodies constituency) seat is all set to be unanimous following the opposition YSR Congress Party’s decision on Monday not to field its candidate in the byelection. Soon after the YSRCP’s announcement, the TDP named Prabhakar, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister KE Prabhakar, as its candidate.

The ruling party’s choice of Prabhakar, who is the chairman of Irrigation Development Corporation, came as a complete surprise. On Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who met party leaders from Kurnool at his residence here short-listed parliament member SPY Reddy’s son-in-law S Sridhar Reddy and former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy. Prabhakar and another party leader from the district Sivananda Reddy were strong contenders for the MLC seat.

Prabhakar’s hard work along with his brother Krishnamurthy in ensuring the victory of the party candidate in the Nandyala by-election seems to have worked in his favour. Chandrababu took the decision to field him after consulting leaders of various BC community leaders. After announcing reservations for Kapus, Naidu found himself in an unenviable position with leaders of backward classes opposing the move teeth and nail. By fielding a BC leader in MLC election, TDP president seeks to soothe resentment among the backward class leaders. According to political observers, the move is also aimed at humouring deputy CM and home minister KE Krishnamurthy, who feels sidelined in party.

The victory of the TDP candidate is a formality after YSRCP decided not to contest. Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy whose resignation from the council seat necessitated the bypoll won by 62 votes over YSRCP candidate Gouru Venkata Reddy. Chakrapani Reddy later defected to YSRCP when the opposition party fielded his brother Mohan Reddy in the Nandyal byelection.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu picked KE Prabhakar for the MLC seat after consulting party leaders. The CM’s decision will help TDP to consolidate its position among BC communities in the Rayalaseema region. YSRCP said it saw no reason to field its candidate in the council bypoll because the ruling TDP would use all ‘undemocratic’ methods to win. KE Prabhakar will file nomination tomorrow at Kurnool, The election will be held on 12 January 2018.