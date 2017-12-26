VIJAYAWADA: FibErgrid, the prestigious pet project of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aimed at providing affordable internet connectivity to households in the state, is all set to become a reality as President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to dedicate the project to the state part on 27 December.

The Fibergrid project envisages provision of internet, television and telephone services to households in the state with a speed of 15Mbps-100Mbps.

The basic price for providing internet services to households is `149 per month at a speed of 15Mbps. The project offers infotainment through 250 plus channels.Reviewing the arrangements for the launch of the project with senior officials, here on Monday, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Fibergrid project will create history and bring global recognition to the state for providing invaluable services to the common man through the most advanced technology. Andhra Pradesh will be the front runner in the country for raising happiness levels of people using advanced technology,’’ he said.

After being informed that initially Fibergrid connections would be available to around one lakh households with 100% connectivity in 55 villages, he underscored the need for providing internet services to 30 lakh households by 2019 as targeted by the government.

“I am very happy that the state is gradually overcoming the severe constraints like huge power deficit of 22.5 MU per day and revenue deficit of over Rs 16,000 crore, caused due to bifurcation.. It is now emerging as the most happening state in the country by showing exemplary performance in all key areas,’’ he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy, Infrastructure and Investments and CRDA Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and APSFL Managing Director Babu A explained that it was proposed to set up cloud-based virtual classroom systems using the APSFL network to enhance the learning skills and knowledge through qualitative digital/multimedia content in a phased manner connecting around 4,678 government high schools across the state.Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, Chief Minister’s Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad and others were present.

