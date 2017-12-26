VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government scrap the amendment made to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) said that the TDP government’s idea behind the move is to ‘legalise the illegal land pooling scheme for acquiring land for capital Amaravati’. The HRF members said they will take a legal recourse if the government doesn’t drop the proposal.

In a press release issued on Monday, HRF State Committee president UG Srinivasulu stated that the amendments made by the TDP government are against the spirit of the LARR Act, 2013. “The State government to procure land for the construction of capital city and other projects has decided to do away with Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and consent clause in the Act.

This decision is against the public interest,” he said. He added that the HRF will take up various activities to create awareness on the issue. “If the government doesn’t drop the plan, we will move court as the last resort. HRF State committee general secretary K Sudha further said that the amended Bill, which was passed by the State Assembly in November, will disrupt the lives of project oustees. It may be recalled here that former IAS from Visakhapatnam EAS Sarma had written a letter to the President last month to reject the amended bill sent by the State Assembly.