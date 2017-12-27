VIJAYAWADA: Another big fish landed in ACB net on Tuesday. The anti-corruption agency unearthed a staggering `50-crore worth of properties amassed by Atmakur BC welfare officer Chekka Raja Kullayappa during raids on his properties at seven different places in Kadapa and Kurnool districts. The officer was recently promoted as assistant BC welfare officer and posted at Atmakur in Kurnool district. According to ACB officials, they conducted the raids at around 6:30 am at various places in Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

During the raids, ACB officials found independent houses, flats, residential plots and land purchased at prime localities. ACB sources suspect that Kullayappa amassed the wealth by misusing the funds allocated for the SC welfare hostels in his division and through bribes from people who approached him for loans.

Officials seized documents of properties whose worth is around `6.5 crore (value as per government rate), `6.2 lakh in cash, 593 grams of gold ornaments, 433 grams of silver, besides household articles worth approximately `5 lakh.

They also seized a car and a bike worth `8 lakh and 154 promissory notes for `51 lakh loans given to individuals. “Kullayappa has registered most of his properties in the name of members of his family. The accused joined government service in 1987 as Grade-II warden and worked in BC, SC & ST welfare hostels. He became senior assistant in SC Corporation and recently got promotion as assistant BC welfare officer,” said ACB director general RP Thakur.Kullayappa was arrest and a disproportionate assets case registered against him. Thakur said the accused officer will be produced before the ACB court for judicial remand on Wednesday.