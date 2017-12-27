VIJAYAWADA: When G Sudeep, a resident of Khanna Nagar near Benz Circle, tried to register a grievance regarding municipal water leakage, using the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mobile app last week, it crashed. A responsible citizen he is, Sudeep pained at the sight of gallons of water going down the drain did not give up and repeatedly tried to nudge the civic body into action. But his attempts did not yield any result and precious water went waste. While the state government boasts about delivering through the Real Time Governance, the malfunction of the app -- developed to ‘bring services closer to people’ -- defeats the very purpose of it.

“I noticed drinking water gushing out from a municipal water pipeline. It was 6 pm and I tried calling the 103 grievance cell. But there was no reply. So, I tried to use the VMC app and clicked photographs of the water leak to attach them to the complaint. It did not accept the complaint.

The water leakage went on the whole night,” Sudeep rued.For the record, the app was launched in December, 2015, amid much fanfare. While there are several provisions such as online payment of taxes, applications for various permissions, grievance registration and others, only few of those actually work. A senior official from the civic body, on the condition of anonymity, said that no team is monitoring the app now. “There was a team to look after the mobile app, but after the initial few months there was none,” the official observed.

The main reason for the app being neglected is said to be availability of other apps such as Pura Seva, Swachhata and 103 call centre. However, VMC app is simpler and user-friendly and a citizen can register a complaint with minimal information. VMC commissioner J Nivas admitted that adequate attention is not being paid to the functioning of the app. Speaking to Express, the commissioner said, “Since we have multiple platforms, the complaints usually get registered in the ones that the state government is promoting.

In fact, the government has even said that there should be a single platform for all corporations.”

Does this mean the VMC app would be scrapped? “No, we will continue services through the VMC app. We will promote it on a large scale in the coming months after making necessary updates,” Nivas said.

NET LOSS

The app has been downloaded only 5,000 times in the last 24 months

It has not been updated after May, 2016, and still carries the previous municipal commissioner’s details

VMC receives 200-300 complaints per day through 103 call centre

About 2,000 complaints through Swachhata App and Pura Seva