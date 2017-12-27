VIJAYAWADA: Students of Fatima Medical College (FIMS) have refused the government’s offer to take NEET coaching. Instead, many of them are choosing to get fees refunded from the college management and want to go abroad to study medicine. A total of 100 students of FIMS 2015-16 are being offered free coaching for NEET 2018, where the students will have to secure ranks to get admission.

Meanwhile, the State government also ordered the college management to pay back the fees to the students who don’t want to continue with NEET coaching.

Those students who are taking up NEET coaching will have their fees adjusted if they secure admission. However, as many as 40 students want to take back fees from the college management and study abroad.

Earlier this month, Minister Kamineni Srinivas Rao said, “Due to the FIMS management, students saw a dent in their career and we wil support them in all ways. We started the free coaching to students who want to write NEET 2018. We would also pay for those students who secured admission in B category. Also, we are ready to make the college management give refund to those students who don’t want to take a seat.”

Speaking to Express, Muzeer, student of FIMS said, “How many times do we have to prepare and write the exam. How would the government guarantee that I will secure an admission with coaching. It is better to take the fees back and join a medical course in some other country which doesn’t betray students.”

On the other hand, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan once again requested the State officials through Twitter to support the students of FIMS and do justice to their admissions. He tweeted saying, “As Napoleon once quoted, ‘Every hour of lost time is a chance of future misfortune’. But what..if that misfortune was intentionally brought into the lives of scores of students of Fathima Medical College by their irresponsible greedy and reckless management. And the painful pleas of these brilliant students to the state and Centre went unheeded for quite a long time.”

He tweeted requesting the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to pursue this issue and help the students. “I earnestly request the Hon. CM of AP Sri CBN Garu to standby Fathima Medical College students who had already paid a hefty price in terms of money and valuable academic time which they had already lost. And kindly give a solace to the hardworking parents who had paid hefty fees to the college management from their lifetime toil of sweat & blood. But due to the management’s seemingly intentional wrongdoing, innocent students shouldn’t suffer.”

He also tweeted saying, “The elected government & administration, which has to oversee this whole educational procedures and safeguard the students future, had conveniently overlooked this issue either intentionally or for being busy in preparation for the next elections. Only God knows.”