VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old man and his son were injured, the latter seriously, after a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire, hit their two-wheeler near Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on the Undavalli Karakatta road here Tuesday. Luckily, they survived but they were left lying on the road, bleeding, for at least half-an-hour. Police, who were nearby, rushed to the spot, and rang up 108 for an ambulance. Even as they waited, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman NMD Farooq was on his way to the Assembly and passed by the injured.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. when the father-son duo, Kommuri Appa Rao and his son Narasimha Rao (37), both resid ents of Madhuranagar in the city, were returning home after attending to carpentry work at a house in Venkatayapalem village in Guntur district. Tadepalli sub-inspector Ch Pratap said a car bearing registration number AP16 TVC 1747 took the right turn without giving any signal at the Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Nature Cure Hospital and hit the scooty of Narasimha Rao. While Narasimha Rao suffered leg fracture, his father sustained minor injuries.

The police immediately attended to the injured. “Police were engaged in clearing the traffic on Karakatta Road to let the 108 ambulance reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital. The two are stable but doctors said Narasimha Rao needs surgery for his right leg,” said Pratap. Eyewitnesses told TNIE that it took up to 45 minutes or half-an-hour for the ambulance to reach the spot.

It was during this critical time that NMD Farooq passed by that road. The police simply made way for his vehicle, an eyewitness said on condition of anonymity. Fortunately, the man at whose house the duo worked, was coming that way and came to their rescue. Within minutes thereafter, the ambulance too arrived. The injured were moved from the man’s car to the ambulance and rushed to the nearby area hospital.

When contacted, the Legislative Council Chairman told TNIE that he did stop upon noticing the injured. “I enquired about their condition and asked the police if they had called the ambulance. The police informed me that they had done so. I am also monitoring their health condition. I was told they are out of danger,” he said.