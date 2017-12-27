VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police are gearing up to ensure New Year Celebrations are going to be safe for revellers. As part of this, police will undertake extensive measures to check drunk driving and set up barricades at accident-prone areas so that party goers cannot drive at neck-break speed. Generally, celebrations for welcoming the New Year start around 11 pm and end around 3 am in the city.

In order to prevent road accidents, traffic police identified accident-prone zones in the city and will arrange speed controllers. “These speed controllers are nothing but barricades arranged in ‘S’ shape. This will not allow high-speed driving. We are hopeful this will help in preventing road accidents,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kanthi Rana Tata. He further said drunk driving checks will be conducted at all 25 identified points and bikes and cars will be seized if anybody caught driving under the influence of alcohol and engaged in racing.

Keeping in view the death of a youth at BRTS Road while crossing the junction last year, police have decided not to allow heavy vehicles into the city. “Lorries will be diverted from Ibrahimpatnam. We are also going to stop two-wheeler riders from using national highways. Strict patrolling will be ensured,” the DCP told. He appealed to people not to drive under the influence of alcohol. New Year celebration event organisers should take prior police permission for holding music concerts and dance programmes in hotels and public places. Any violation in this regard will attract severe punishment.

The DCP also warned public against playing music above 80 decibels. “If the police come across any cases of nuisance, strict action will be taken against the violators. Everyone should celebrate the New Year peacefully,” said the DCP.