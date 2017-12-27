VIJAYAWADA: After distributing dustbins, two each to households, to segregate wet and dry wastes, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) inaugurated an Onsite Compost Unit in APIIC Colony on Tuesday to turn the segregated waste into compost. The unit will process about 50 tonnes of garbage per day. Speaking on the occasion, municipal commissioner J Nivas said that more Onsite Compost Units will be set up in various parts of the city.

“In the coming months, we will have compost units in all the Rythu Bazars. We will also set them up in 11 places across the city. These units, once operational, will process 200 tonnes of garbage into compost,” he explained.

Vijayawada (east) MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao, who inaugurated the unit, said that Rs 20 lakh was spent on the unit. He said that the state government is planning to have more such units in the rural parts of Andhra Pradesh as well. “Garbage disposal has become a major problem in all the cities in the country. Hence, we are making solid waste management an organised process,” he said.