VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to organise Amaravati Innovation Summit in the name of Cities of the Future in the last week of March, 2018.

As part of the three-day summit aimed at developing Amaravati into a world-class capital city, group discussions and workshops will be organised in the first two days, involving prominent architects.

During a review meeting organised with the officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed them to organise the event year.

Stating that India will host several international economic events in the coming 15 years, Naidu wanted the officials to be prepared for grabbing the opportunities.