VIJAYAWADA: A decade over, and yet the parents of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, who was killed at Sri Durga Ladies hostel in Ibrahimpatnam on December 27, 2007, are still fighting for justice.

By running from pillar to post, Ayesha’s father Syed Yaqbal Basha and mother Shamshad are knocking the doors of justice to punish the accused who gave unending misery in their life by killing their loving daughter. “We have been asking the government the same thing which was asked on day one. Accused should receive punishment. In this decade, both police and government failed to ensure justice to one girl who was killed brutally,” rued mother Shamshad Begum.

To discuss on the progress of the case and future course of action, a meeting was conducted in Press Club on Wednesday. City-based lawyer Pichuka Srinivas, High Court lawyer Suresh Babu, Women Right organisations, Muslim associations, NGOs and other civil societies participated in the meet and demanded the state government hand over the case to CBI. After the High Court gave verdict that Satyam Babu was innocent and framed in the case in April 2017, parents demanded the police to call for case reinvestigation so that the real criminals are brought to justice.