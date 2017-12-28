First Lady Savita Kovind also visited a horticulture show and attended a cultural programme during her tour of Vijayawada on Wednesday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: First Lady Savita Kovind visited the Kanaka Durga temple and took blessings of the goddess on Wednesday. The First Lady and the President are on a tour of the Amaravati capital region for inauguration of the AP Fibergrid and to take part in the India Economic Association (IEA) centenary conference.

Right from landing at Gannavaram airport, Savita Kovind, accompanied by Tourism Minister Bhuma Akila Priya and Nannapaneni Rajakumari, visited the 36th National Rose Show at Swarajya Maidan, while the President headed for Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Students from various schools and colleges gave a grand welcome to the First Lady, as she visited various stalls in the expo. Later, she went to Kanaka Durga temple and took darshan. From there, she went straight to Bhavani Island and enjoyed the cultural performances arranged by the tourism department.

The traditional kollatam attracted the First Lady and she also tried playing with a kollatam artist. She went through the stalls of the handicraft expo arranged by lepakshi at Bhavani Island. After a short break at the newly built guesthouses, Savita Kovind headed for the secretariat at Velagapudi.