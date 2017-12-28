VIJAYAWADA: Following the unsuccessful partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the Vijayawada metro project, the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) has picked France-based Systra Group to make the proposed Light Metro Rail a reality. The global consultant will now prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the project.

AMRC has finished evaluation of the bids filed by five global players earlier last week. “Out of the firms which participated in the bidding for preparation of the DPR, Systra Group filed the lowest bid. We are working out on the modalities to enter into an agreement with it by January, 2018. This would be the first project in the country to have an international consultant,” AMRC managing director NP Ramakrishna Reddy told TNIE.

AMRC officials maintained that Systra specialises in conceiving modern light rail projects. “The firm is involved in designing and operation of light rail transits in more than 40 towns and cities across the world,” a senior official from AMRC said. As per the firm’s website, Systra has worked as consultant to LRTs and other mass public transportation projects in China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia.

Once the work is awarded, it will take six months for the consultant to prepare the report. “We expect the report to be ready by July 2018,” AMRC’s MD added. The report will explore the possibility of both underground and elevated portions. Even though German development bank KfW has agreed to fund the project, the AMRC will also seek funding from the Union government. However, the officials are planning to explore latest public-private partnership modes as well. The AMRC is also determined to get the Light Metro Rail chugging in on Vijayawada streets. “That is the reason why we have invited global tenders ,” the officials said.

It may be recalled that the Public Investment Board (PIB) of the Centre had not given clearance to Vijayawada metro project, for which DMRC prepared the DPR, expressing concerns over the viability of the project.

PAST PROJECTS

Systra Group selected from five bidders

The France-based firm will partner with an Indian firm to prepare the project report

It has worked in various capacities on 60 percent of the light rail transit projects in France

In India, the firm worked as project manager and consultant for Mumbai metro line 1, Bengaluru metro line 3 and Delhi MRT line 7