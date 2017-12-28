VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Income Tax (IT) department conducted surprise inspections in Pragathi Educational Institutions in Avanigadda, which are owned by K Poornachandra Rao on Wednesday.

After inspection, the officials seized several property documents worth more than Rs 200 crore and cash of Rs 1.5 crore from his possession.

According to sources, about 10 income tax officials conducted inspections at the college campus here in Avanigadda town and simultaneous operations at other residences and branches in Kankipadu (Krishna), Repalle (Guntur) and Tenali (Guntur).

Acting on a tip off that the Poornachandra Rao did not maintain the fee records and other particulars of the institution, IT officials inspected and found irregularities. It is also believed that he has been evading tax for the past three years.

The Pragathi Educational Institutions offer coaching for various competitive exams like District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and other government jobs by collecting Rs 25,000 from the candidate. With the money earned through four coaching centers across the state, Rao is believed to have purchased more than 300 acres of land in Pamarru and Machilipatnam.

“Moreover, he is also planning to construct one mega coaching centre in Pamarru town in an extent of 100 acres. The institute is famous for DSC coaching and more than 20,000 students take coaching by paying Rs 25,000 each,” sources said.

However, properties and seized cash will be released only after showing valid proof to IT officials along with payment of tax and penalty.