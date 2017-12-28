Enthusiastic students queue up at Bible Mission grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Wednesday, to participate in the Indian Economic Association summit | P Ravindra Babu

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over significant number of Indians still living in poverty due to lack of proper access to healthcare, education, housing and civic amenities, President Ram Nath Kovind said that addressing these issues is necessary in order to achieve the dreams of a New India by 2022, when the nation commemorates the 75th Independence Day.

Inaugurating the centenary conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) organised on Bible Mission grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur district on Wednesday, Kovind said that poverty is prevalent among weaker sections of society, such as SCs, STs and segments of OBCs. “We also have to treat investment in health and education as investment in human capital - a critical building block for our economy,’’ he said.

The President said that in an era of Cooperative Federalism, and particularly after the implementation of the report of 14th Finance Commission - which has transferred more funds to the states - there is a lot of responsibility and hope that rests with various states.

“As the Indian Economic Association entered a new era, I am confident that the Association and its members will remain as connected to our nation’s developmental process and to the welfare of our people as they have been for the past 100 years,’’ he said.

The CM, who himself is an economist, exuded confidence that India will surely become one among the three economies in the world. Giving details about the growth rate of the State, he expressed happiness over conducting the 100th IEA session in Guntur.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh, Former RBI Governor Dr. C Rangarajan, IEA President Prof Sukhdeo Thorat and ANU V-C Prof A Rajendra Prasad were among those present.

Thus spake Ram Nath Kovind

Policies should be made with focus on overcoming social and economic inequalities

Without growth, there can be no development and little scope for redistribution

Congratulates CM N Chandrababu Naidu for making Andhra Pradesh a leader in economic thinking and initiatives and for skilfully converting policy prescriptions into projects on the ground

Snack distribution during meeting irks Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind, while reading out the speech after inaugurating the IEA summit, felt annoyed with some of the participants rushing to get snacks. The President told the organisers that though there was nothing wrong in distributing snacks to the participants but it should not cause disturbance to the meeting.