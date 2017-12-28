VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to appoint M Malakondaiah, senior IPS officer of 1985 batch and APSRTC Managing Director as Director General of Police. As the term of incumbent DGP N Sambasiva Rao is coming to an end on 31 December, the state government is in favour of Malakondaiah for the top police job.

Though the official order in this regard is expected in a day or two, senior officials in the police department congratulated Malakondaiah over his impending elevation. However there is a catch. While the State government is readying to appoint Malakondiah as police chief, reports from New Delhi said that the Centre filed an interim application in the Supreme Court earlier this month against some State governments’ move to take their own decisions with regard to appointment of DGPs by sidestepping the Union Public Service Commission.

The Andhra Pradesh Police (Reforms) Amendment Ordinance, 2017, which allows the state government to appoint DGP of its choice without waiting for clearance from the UPSC, received nod from Governor ESL Narasimhan.

Now the government sees no hurdles to its plans. Therefore, it’s learnt to have decided to appoint Malakondaiah though the senior IPS officer is set to retire in six months.

After UPSC rejected the list containing the names of Sambasiva Rao, Malakondaiah, S Venkataramana Murthy, RP Thakur, Gautam Sawang, Vinay Ranjan Re and VSK Kaumudi, sent by the State as possible candidates for the top post, saying that some of them had less than two-year service, the government took the ordinance route.

The UPSC felt that this was against the Supreme Court judgement and asked the state government to send fresh list by removing the names of three officers who were on the verge of retirement.

However, the state government suffered embarrassment when the UPSC rejected second time the list sent by it containing the same names.

The Union home ministry sought clarification from the apex court on its 2006 order that said state could appoint DGPs for a minimum tenure of two years. States are using the order to appoint DGPs of its choice even if they are on the verge of retirement and extending their service by two years.

Citing the Trinamool Congress government’s order in 2016 allowing IPS officer Surajit Kar Purkayastha to stay in office as West Bengal DGP till May, 2018, though he attained superannuation on December 31, 2016, officials of the Home Ministry said that there were such instances of extending the tenure of police chiefs in Tamil Nadu and some more states taking advantage of the Supreme Court order of 2006.