VIJAYAWADA: “For elimination of poverty, students from rural background must play a role in the development process,” said State HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, while entering into an MoU between BR Ambedkar University-Srikakulam and Yunus Centre-Dhaka on Wednesday.

Through this MoU, there would be ‘Yunus Social Business Centre (YSBC)’ at Dr B.R Ambedkar University-Srikakulam. This is the 44th such centre across the globe and 2nd in the country. Speaking on this regard, Nobel Laureate, Muhammad Yunus said, “This social business centre is aimed primarily on social business, zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero carbon emission.”

This works out in rural areas like Srikakulam and for the upliftment of the region. Though this MoU, this centre would be connected to all modules of 44 universities across the globe and implement the best in education, research, information gathering, renewable energy, and Environment.