VIJAYAWADA: Government on Wednesday postponed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for three weeks. As per the earlier schedule, the exams were to be conducted from January 17- 27. Now they will be held from February 5-15.

As per the tentative schedule, the online application submission will commence from December 18 and end on January 17, 2018. The candidates applying for the exam should pay the application fee first. The payment of fee through payment gateway will be facilitated from December 18 to January 13, 2018. For the first time, the TET examination will be held online and the mock tests will be available from January 23.

State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao said, “As the students felt they did not have enough time to prepare for the test, we have postponed for three weeks.”