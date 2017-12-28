VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested five main bookies and three sub-bookies for operating hi-tech cricket betting under various police station limits on Wednesday. From the eight arrested, the police seized four communication boxes, five laptops, 36 mobile phones and `36,000 cash.

Producing the accused before the media, Police Commissioner D Gautam Sawang said that all the bookies and sub-bookies were organising betting on league matches being played in Australia with the help of communication boxes. “While one group of bookies was arrested from a rented house in Lotus Landmark under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits, main bookies Datla Srinivasa Raju alias Chakravarti of Satyanarayanapuram, V Chinababu alias Chinna, Vadlamanu Dharmendra alias Bunny of Hyderabad, Gutta Srinivasa Rao alias Bommaluru Srinivasa Rao of Gudivada were arrested in Hyderabad and other places. Similarly, sub-bookies Vengala Sivarama Krishna (Mangalagiri) and Valisetti Ganesh of Machilipatnam were arrested at Lotus Landmark,” Sawang said.

The Commissioner said that the police are trying to arrest the bookies and sub-bookies operating from Guntur, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Ravulapalem, Tirupati, Vizag, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places. “Knowing that some of the gang members were arrested, other bookies and punters have been absconding for some weeks. We will arrest them soon,” he said.

In another raid conducted by CTF at Fakeerugudem, another main bookie Nekkalapu Sivaramakrishna and sub-bookie Mandati Srinivasa Rao were arrested. “These gangs are operating in an organised manner and using communicator boxes for establishing uninterrupted communication with sub-bookies and punters. Their network is widespread in cities and towns. Shockingly, they are using hawala for money transactions,” the commissioner said. He further reminded that a B.Tech student Gurram Teja committed suicide two months ago unable to pay debts to bookies.