VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to educate women entrepreneurs on emerging technologies and innovative business models, The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), in association with South Asian Women Development Forum (SAWDF) will organise a three-day international conference in Visakhapatnam from January 17. In a press release on Thursday, the organisers said that the theme of the conference is ‘Innovation, Incubation and Industrialisation’.

“The conference will focus on interaction, mentorship and support for women. It will be a platform for sharing of knowledge from people of other countries. The conference meets the economic needs of women from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Asian countries,” the organisers said. An exhibition with innovative products from across the globe will also be organised.

“Speakers from International Trade Centre, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), T-Hub and other organisations from other countries. E-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba and others will share marketing strategies,” the organisers added.Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Chief Minster N Chandrababu Naidu and others are expected to participate in the conference.