VIJAYAWADA: National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) painted a grim picture of students in Andhra Pradesh as far as their performance in languages is concerned. Though they were found doing well in subjects like Mathematics and Social Studies, their performance in English, Telugu and Science was significantly lower than the national average. Also, in many aspects, students from rural background showed better performance than their urban counterparts.

As per the survey report, the average performance of students in the state was significantly lower than the national average in English, Science and MIL-Telugu. Average performance of students in the state from rural areas in all five subjects did not show much differerence compared to those from urban areas.“Nowadays, students are not showing much interest in learning Telugu, which is the mother tongue in the State. For the sake of marks, they are opting special languages like Sanskrit, French, etc. This is how the language is being neglected.” said N Rukmini, a Telugu pandit.

The average performance of students from both rural and urban areas in Telugu language in the state was significantly lower than the national averages. Surprisingly, rural students showed better performance in English and Science than those from urban areas.Speaking to Express, A Sai Ram, DEO of Srikakulam district says, “We are happy that the survey report showed that the rural students were doing much better than urban students. Especially in subjects like English and Science, rural students especially from government schools did exceptionally well. This clearly proves that rural students are in much better position than those from urban areas. In coming year, we will cross the national average.”

Coming to the performance of students from government, aided and private schools in the state, the results were almost same in all subjects except in Telugu. The performance of students of government schools in Telugu was significantly lower than those of private schools. The performance of private school students in English and government school students in Telugu was significantly lower. The results of the NAS’s survey of the performance of students of class V and class VIII was similar to those of class X.

Taking into account

210 schools from AP selected

7,000 students were part of the survey

Survey assessed the performance of students in English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Modern Indian Languages (Telugu).

For each subject three test booklets were used to assess the learning levels. The survey report was released on Wednesday