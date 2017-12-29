VIJAYAWADA: Terming demonetisation of high value currency as a policy mistake, International Economic Association President Prof Kaushik Basu said that it gave a jolt to the economy.Participating in the centenary conference of Indian Economic Association (IEA) being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in the capital region of Amaravati on Thursday, Basu said that the economic slowdown due to demonetisation will continue until the end of the present quarter and will overcome the same by the last quarter of the fiscal 2017-18.

Hailing the leadership qualities of Chief Minister N Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Andhra Pradesh has attracted global attention due to the economical policies being adopted by Naidu. He said Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used to discuss with him about economic issues.