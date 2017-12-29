VIJAYAWADA: A 10-year-old boy suffered burns when a fire broke out at his house at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday. The mishap reportedly occurred when the injured boy, S Akhil, while playing with a matchbox, lit the bed on fire. The incident triggered panic in the colony as thick smoke billowed out of the house.

With the flames enveloping the house quickly, the panic-stricken boy cried for help. On hearing the boy’s screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued him. “Neighbours alerted his parents. Akhil sustained minor burns,” said a senior fire department official. The fire destroyed all the household articles worth `2 lakh before firefighters could extinguish the flames.