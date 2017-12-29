VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop Bhavani Islands on the lines of Maldives. The Chief Minister, who along with his family spent five days in Maldives this year, said that the island country operates 30 to 40 seaplanes for tourists.While reviewing with the officials of Tourism, Culture and Heritage Board at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, he went through the concept master plan for Bhavani Islands (792 acres) and 3 others (515 acres) submitted by the consortium of CBT and Studio PoD. The consortium has been appointed by Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation.

The officials said that of the seven islands, these two were taken up for development in the Phase I due to their proximity to both Vijayawada and Amaravati.Stating that the islands will be developed with significant green public open spaces and world-class tourist attractions, the officials said that theme parks and facilities like an amusement park, culture centre, heritage centre and a nature reserve will be set up.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to study the world’s best island tourism destinations. He asked them to study the footfall, viability and promotional activities. “In the local context, study cultural change in India and try to come up with localised things to promote them,” he said.

He wants island tourism to be developed thoroughly and innovative ideas of mass appeal to be presented and implemented. Training in soft skills and hospitality and constant feedback from guests is very essential to build tourism industry in the state, he said.Giving nod to the concept plan to convert INS Viraat into a naval maritime museum and a tourist destination in Vizag, he also gave approval for the development of Tribal Circuit at Araku as eco tourism. The Rs 157-crore project will be promoted as a circuit connecting Borra Caves, Ananthagiri Hill Resorts, Pathabaluguda, Araku Valley, Chaparai waterfalls, Dallapallo and Lambasingi.

The proposal included upgradation of facilities, coffee-tourism and the concept of a rural experience and exposure to tribal culture.When the officials proposed to set up an international convention centre, a 5-star hotel, a resort with a golf course, a helipad was proposed to be set up at Madhurawada on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. He also explained about the plan to convert 240-acre hill into an integrated tourist destination by developing green area, roads, rural craft village, family entertainment centre and an area for future extension. The Chief Minister suggested construction of many hotels in the area.

While reviewing the proposal to establish a luxury beach resort at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district by Club Mahindra in 15 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, the Chief Minister approved the project and asked officials to plan the way forward.When the officials presented the idea of setting up a Passenger Cable Car Ropeway at Gandikota, the Chief Minister approved Rs 7.5 crore budget for the project.