VIJAYAWADA: President of Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi and former MLA of Nandikotukur in Kurnool district Bairreddy Rajasekhar Reddy met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday and conveyed his desire to join the TDP. Prior to meeting CM, he called on Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy in his chamber. Rajasekhar Reddy had left TDP some time back. “I have met CM who invited me to join TDP. I will choose an auspicious day to join the ruling party,” he said Rajasekhar Reddy’s follower Nagi Reddy is contesting against TDP nominee KE Prabhakar in the Kurnool MLC byelection. Nagi Reddy may withdraw from the contest and pave way for unanimous election of Prabhakar.

