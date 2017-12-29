VIJAYAWADA: The hotline number set up by the government to help students register their grievances in the wake of a series of suicides is not working. However, officials TNIE spoke to maintained that they were receiving nearly 40 complaints per day on an average from students across the state through the toll-free number 1800-274-9896. Despite TNIE having dialed the number many times, the call did not get connected. This, when Education Department officials are claiming that they have initiated action against several junior colleges based on complaints received from students.

During the last Assembly session, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said 37 intermediate students committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, including 29 from three major private colleges. Activists allege the figure is highly underestimated.

“In the last 15 days, almost 50 to 60 complaints have been received from Krishna district. The toll-free system is being managed at the Commissioner’s office here and the complaints are forwarded to district officers concerned,” Krishna district Regional Intermediate Officer PSSN Reddy said. He added that as the exams were nearing, even parents were supportive of the stress-inducing ways of college managements.

Meanwhile activists TNIE spoke to are alleging that government officials are just providing lip service.

“They are least bothered about checking student suicides. The toll-free number and guidelines are all a farce. Officials are conducting superficial inspections and coming up with namesake guidelines. The government should step up its efforts and not make the whole exercise look like a joke,” said MLC V Balasubramanyam.