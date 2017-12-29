VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Chief Minister’s residence at Undavilli on Thursday when residents of A-Colony of Ibrahimpatnam, whose houses were demolished for widening the National Highway-30 three years ago, threatened to commit suicide by setting themselves on fire over alleged delay in allotment of house plots. The NH-30 from Sitarganj in Uttar Pradesh connects NH-65 at Ibrahimpatnam.

The agitators said their repeated pleas to the government for allotment of house plots fell on deaf years. So they decided to resort to self-immolation They alleged that irrigation minister Umamaheshwara Rao forgot his promise to resolve their issue for the last three years.

The security personnel prevented the agitators from entering the CM’s residence and tried to snatch petrol bottles from them. When they were told to approach the sub-collector for the redressal of their grievances, the agitators left the place. The incident rattled the security wing of the CM after the agitators, armed with petrol bottles, managed to walk over one km to reach his official residence without hurdles