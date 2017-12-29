VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday netted another corrupt official. Continuing its crackdown on corrupt officials, the anti-corruption agency unearthed huge wealth amassed by a training officer in Vijayawada. Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of ACB unearthed properties worth a jaw-dropping `50 crore belonging to Koneru Srinivas Kumar, officer of District Level Training Center. Six places, including the house of the accused officer and those of his relatives and friends in Vijayanagar Colony and other places in the city, were raided by ACB officials who divided into six teams.

During the raids, the ACB officials found that the accused owned a transport company in his daughter’s name at Auto Nagar. The transport company has a fleet of 46 heavy vehicles registered in the name of his wife. He also purchased two properties in the name of his brother-in-law and father-in-law. ACB sources suspect that Srinivas Kumar amassed this wealth by misusing the funds allocated for training of rural and graduated students under government schemes and through bribes from students for admissions and apprenticeship. Also, he was accused of taking money from his staff for transfers, promotions, postings and other favours.

Officials seized documents of properties whose value is around

`1.5 crore (book value), 46 lorries, one kg gold and 1.7 kg silver ornaments. “In the raids, officials found that Srinivas Kumar registered most of his properties in the name of his family members and started transport business with the illicit wealth. He made his in-laws as his binamies to run his businesses,” said ACB Director General RP Thakur.Srinivas Kumar was arrested and a disproportionate assets case registered against him. Thakur said the accused officer will be produced before the ACB Court to secure his judicial remand on Friday.

Tainted officer’s background

The accused officer started his career as a workshop attender in Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in 1991. He got the job on compassionate grounds following the death of his father. He is now president for Andhra Pradesh DLTC/ ITIs Association, Employment & Training.

ACB investigation pointed to his close relationship with VT Todarmal, Assistant Director (Trg), Commissionerate of Employment and Training. Todarmal is in-charge of MES (Modular Employability Skills) which provides vocational training to semi-skilled workers. “Misusing the central government funds allotted to MES, Srinivas Kumar has amassed illicit wealth to the tune of `100 crore. CBI investigation is under process,” said ACB DSP (Krishna district) SVVV Prasada Rao.

His favourites have been working in the ITI for the past 26 years without transfer. “Srinivas decides the posting of employees and he is a very close associate of G Munivenkata Narayana, Joint Director (Trg), who is under suspension in disproportionate assets case registered against him in 2017,” Prasad added.

Assets in the name of Srinivas Kumar

One flat in Sri Nandini Towers, Patamata Colony.

Assets in the name of his in-laws

Two open plots measuring 500 square yards each in survey No: 480 at Auto Nagar

Vehicles seized

46 Heavy Vehicles (tankers and tippers)

Four cars worth R1 crore including two luxury models