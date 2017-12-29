VIJAYAWADA: AP secretariat staffers seem to be in a holiday mood, completely utilising their pending leaves before new year. Around 20 per cent of the employees are on leave now and many others have applied for some time off in January. Most of the employees are planning to travel to Hyderabad as they have families there. Senior IAS officers too have applied for leave. As if the long weekend from December 23 to 25 was not enough, many have applied for leave for the whole week.

The five blocks of the secretariat which houses around 44 departments consists of 1,865 staffers and around 120 senior IAS and IPS officers. Apart from the usual 2-day weekend, the staffers are in a rush to use up whatever pending off days they have. Around 365 are not at work this year end.

The president of Gazetted Employees’ Association R Krishnayya said this to TNIE, “Most of the employees, who were asked to move here after the bifurcation of the state, still have families in Hyderabad. They are availing the pending leaves to go to the capital city. There won’t be any problem in administration work.”