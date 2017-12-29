VIJAYAWADA: As the state government is keen on developing the Kanaka Durga Temple to bring it on a par with the Tirumala shrine, officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam have begun efforts to introduce the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ slot-based darshan model at Indrakeeladri.

An action plan is being prepared to adopt the system in a year’s time. Once in place, the system will do away with long queues. It may be noted that it is not uncommon for lines to spill onto the road before the Vinakaya Temple during Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha festivities.

The temple’s authorities, who tested the system during Dasara this year, are now working on regularising the mechanism. “We are actively pursuing the proposal as the government too wants slot-based darshan to be implemented at the Kakaka Durga Temple. But, it will take a few months’ time,” Executive Officer (EO) of the temple A Surya Kumari told TNIE. She further explained that deliberations were under way to assess whether compartments and queue complexes, such as in Tirumala, would be feasible.

Since there are space constraints on the hill, the possibility of building an auditorium -- which could double up as a queue complex -- is also being worked upon. “We have about 3.5 acres of TTD land in which we are constructing a parking space. We are proposing that an auditorium be constructed on the land. However, we need donors to pursue the proposal is estimated to cost `2 crore,” Surya Kumari elaborated.

Meanwhile, the renovation work of the Sivalayam has reached the penultimate stage and it is expected to be ready by March 12. “We will reinstate the idol and make it available for darshan. The outer part around the sanctum (‘prakaram’) will take a few more months time,” another official added. The sound and light show too is likely to be in place by March 12. ‘Premier World’, the firm which is hosting the ongoing laser show at Bhavani Island, has clinched the tender.

Karur Vysya Bank donates bus

Karur Vysya Bank donated a new bus to the Kanaka Durga

Temple on Thursday. The vehicle was inaugurated in the presence

of temple management and bank representatives. Officials said the

bus would help in scheduling more transport services for the convenience of devotees. It is learnt that Vijaya Bank also has plans of donating a bus soon.