VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has in principle agreed to set up High Court in a building in Amaravati for the time being.Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad said that the AP government was proposing to convey to the present High Court that it identified certain buildings where it can commence operations on a temporary basis. Once the buildings are offered, AP High Court can shift on a temporary basis. Replying to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, who demanded separate High Court for Telangana on the floor of Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Union Law Minister said that attempts were being made by the AP government for construction a new building for High Court. “Of course, the Centre will give requisite funds for construction of High Court as well as Secretariat, Raj Bhavan and others.”

“But, as far as the High Court division is concerned, the Telangana High Court will continue to function at the present premises in Hyderabad and it is the AP Chief Minister, who has to take a decision on relocating the High Court to AP,” he said.When TRS floor leader Jithender Reddy sought an assurance from the Centre that until separate High Courts are set up, no judges should be appointed or elevated, the Law Minister said it was the prerogative of the Supreme Court collegium and he cannot give any assurance.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary urged the Centre to address all the issues mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act apart from the issue of separate High Courts. Chowdary said, “So many issues mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act were not addressed.” But as majority of the issues like delimitation of constituencies, revenue deficit, special category status and others still remain pending, we request the Centre to consider High Court also along with all other issues.”

Responding to it, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh suggested that the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states sit together to resolve various issues of bifurcation except the High Court.It is learnt that CM N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan to inspect the proposed buildings for temporary functioning of High Court. The state government, which has finalised the design of the permanent building for High Court.