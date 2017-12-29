VIJAYAWADA: The hotline number set up by the government to help students register their grievances in the wake of a series of suicides is not working.However, officials TNIE spoke to maintained that they were receiving nearly 40 complaints per day on an average from students across the state through the toll-free number 1800-274-9896. Despite this reporter having dialed the number many times, the call did not get connected. This, when Education Department officials are claiming that they have initiated action against several junior colleges based on complaints received from students.

During the last Assembly session, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said 37 intermediate students committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, including 29 from three major private colleges. Activists allege the figure is highly underestimated. He had then said around 40 complaints were being registered against college managements per day. Most of the grievances pertain to extra classes and operating on holidays.

“In the last 15 days, almost 50 to 60 complaints have been received from Krishna district. The toll-free system is being managed at the Commissioner’s office here and the complaints are forwarded to district officers concerned. We are sending inspection teams to colleges to ensure that they comply with norms. Serious measures are being taken to relieve students of stress,” Krishna district Regional Intermediate Officer PSSN Reddy said.

He added that as the exams were nearing, even parents were supportive of the stress-inducing ways of college managements. Meanwhile activists TNIE spoke to are alleging that government officials are just providing lip service. “The toll-free number and guidelines are all a farce. None of the colleges are implementing the norms and the toll-free number is completely unoperational” said MLC V Balasubramanyam.