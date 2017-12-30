VIJAYAWADA: The State government will provide all amenities to people, at the same time it is the duty of everyone to reciprocate and contribute for the good of the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. Stating that motherland is like our mother, the Chief Minister at a press conference in the Secretariat on Friday, said the fifth edition of ‘Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru’ will be held for 10 days from 2 January.

Several programme will be taken up across the state to create awareness among people about government initiatives and get feedback from them. Each day will have a distinct theme, and include discussions, competitions, exhibitions and cultural programmes, he said.

The Chief Minister said he will launch the programme at Darsi in Prakasam district on 2 January. “There will be visits to all village panchayats by mandal-level teams, followed by daily theme-based activities like debates, discussions, Kuchipudi performances, painting and rangoli competitions.” The first edition of the programme was held in October 2014 followed by June 2015, January 2016 and January 2017.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

On January 7, a 5K run will be organised in every village dedicated to Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru. On 11 January, the last day, a mega mela will be held for the distribution of assets to minorities by the welfare department. The officials in-charge of the programme will be mandal parishad development officers, municipal commissioners and municipal corporation commissioners. Scholarships, tool-kits, new ration cards, pensions and other will be distributed to the beneficiaries at the mela.

The Chief Minister also asked the planning and communications departments and RTG to coordinate efficiently, so that feedback and grievances from across the state are received and recorded on a real-time basis. On the occasion, he announced Rs 1 crore as allocation for each district for organising Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru. “We want to give pensions to at least 3.5 lakh beneficiaries during this Janmabhoomi” he said.

Themes for 10 days

Jan 2nd - Welfare

Jan 3rd - Health Profile

Jan 4th - Swachh Andhra (ODF)

Jan 5th - Education

Jan 6th - Village Infrastructure

Jan 7th - Natural Resources, Irrigation, Water budget

Jan 8th - Primary Sector, including agriculture and allied sectors

Jan 9th - Technology in Good Governance

Jan 10th - Vision 2022, 2029, 2050 and Village Economic Development

Jan 10th - Fostering Happiness - Awards distribution and felicitation of good citizens