VIJAYAWADA: Mosquito density in Vijayawada city registered an increase in December despite the measures taken by the corporation to control their breeding. Officials of VMC are citing blocked drains and stagnant water as the reason for the growth of mosquito population. The civic body’s “War on Mosquitoes” project is seen as limited to pamphleteering and awareness sessions rather than initiating any effective sanitation drives.

Ironically, at the end of the ‘War on Mosquitoes’ in the last week of November, the density of mosquitoes increased to a large extent. Citizens are spending sleepless nights due to mosquito menace. Aanti-larval operations and fogging undertaken by the corporation seem to have little impact. Officials are pointing out that there are no Malaria cases although density of mosquitoes is on the rise.

According to Nookaraju, biologist of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), who looks after anti-mosquito measures, anti-larva exercise has been going on in all six malaria divisions.“We are covering every locality once in a week and we are also creating awareness sessions at all residential areas.

We are using mosquito larvicide (ML oil) in drains and canals to destroy mosquitoes. Also we are placing oil balls in the places where water is stagnant. Based on the complaints from the citizens, we are also going house to house for fogging and spraying indoors.”