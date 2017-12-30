VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) former Governor YV Reddy expressed concern over the declining share of the government in the banking sector. Delivering his address on the issue of ‘Development Banking’ held as part of the centenary summit of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Friday, Reddy underscored the need for strengthening public sector banking and also setting up of development banks for extending support for development activities.

Observing that banks in India are not in a position to give loans for infrastructure development, he said such situations are prevailing as a result of loans sanctioned by banks remain non-performing assets. Unlike in some nations, we lack a system to ensure a proper mechanism for recovery of bank loans, he said.