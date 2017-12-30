VIJAYAWADA: Guntur TDP MP Galla Jayadev on Friday moved an amendment to AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the Lok Sabha to give statutory backing to the special package announced by the Government of India by inserting a new Part V (A).Stating that the Centre announced a Special Development Package (SDP) for Andhra Pradesh on September 7, 2016 due to immense loss suffered by the State after bifurcation, he recalled that financial/development packages with different nomenclatures were announced to various States and regions earlier and everybody knows the fate of such announcements.

So looking at the past experience, people of AP are apprehensive that this development package may also meet the same fate, he observed and underscored the need to amend the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 to give legislative backing to the SDP to legitimise the announcement made by the Centre. The objectives of the proposed amendment bill include:

Special Development Package to AP should be for 10 years from January 1, 2015.

Centre has to bear the entire expenditure of Centrally-aided projects for a period of 10 years from 2015.

FRBM limit should be set at 5 per cent for AP for 10 years from 2015.Concession in investment allowance, accelerated depreciation and other tax concessions have to be announced within 3 months from the date of coming into force of the Act.Centre will have to bear the cost of rehabilitation Polavaram project oustees.

Railways should establish a new Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam within six months of coming into force of the Act. Meanwhile, another TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu moved a Private Member Bill demanding setting up of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam.The Srikakulam MP moved the Private Member Bill seeking amendment to the 1989 Railway Act to facilitate establishment of a railway zone at Visakhapatnam as per the commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

When contacted by TNIE, Rammohan Naidu said moving the Private Member Bill in Parliament is one way of putting pressure on the Centre and also to highlight the importance of a railway zone for Andhra Pradesh. “It will also give scope for other members to express their opinion on the issue.’’

