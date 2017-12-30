VIJAYAWADA: The department of school education has initiated a programme called Vidya Vikaasam, with the sole objective to improve the quality of education. An assessment cell has been constituted to assess the reforms in government and private schools. With this first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the programme could be a game changer in the field of school education.

The assessment cell will comprise 13 members to monitor and review the systemic improvement in learning levels of children. This cell will be responsible for creating high-quality assessments, using data and technology to develop insights into student understanding, and learning gaps, disseminating these insights back to schools and developing interventions for transforming teaching-learning processes.The department has engaged experts in the field of assessment to build the capacity of this cell towards creating high-quality assessments.