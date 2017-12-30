VIJAYAWADA: City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang on Friday said he had plans to bring youngsters into policing by forming youth clubs and societies. He was speaking at the year-end review meeting on crimes in the city when he revealed plans of experimenting new methods to bring down the crime rate.“This is our resolution for the year 2018. Youngsters are the driving force of the nation. We can achieve our goal of a safe society only with the proper utilisation of their capabilities.

More than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30 years. We hope to make them better citizens. Efforts will be directed at reducing criminal tendencies among youth,” the Commissioner said. The city registered a sharp spike in crimes against women, bodily offences, cyber offences, rape and traffic violations in 2017.

Sawang said the novel initiatives of the Vijayawada Police, including the setting up of Mahila Mithra, Mahila Rakshak, Vriddha Mithra and Bala Mithra teams, were big hits and changed the way women approach the police. He added that more than 1,860 eve-teasers had been counselled with the help of NGOs.

Crimes against women in the city rose to 992 cases as against the 906 cases in 2016. There is a significant rise in the number of cases related to abetment of suicides, harassment and criminal intimidation. “Very soon, we will inaugurate Mahila Rakshak Kendram, which will take the Mahila Rakshak initiative to the next level. Problems relating to legal advice, counselling and support will be addressed under one roof,” Sawang explained.