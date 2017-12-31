VIJAYAWADA: With reports of TDP Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders participating or attending the cockfights organised on the occasion of Sankranti, putting the party in an ungainly position, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a warning to party leaders against indulging in such activities. In a review meeting with party leaders across the State on Saturday, the Chief Minister exercising a balancing act advised the party members to respect the law and advised against indulging in cockfights. He said following tradition is good but it should be within the ambit of the law. He observed that cockfights, which were once a recreational activity over a period of time have become a gambling sport.

Chandrababu Naidu said such gambling sports ruin several families, hence they should not be encouraged. Asking his party men, especially those hailing from twin Godavari and Krishna districts from participating in such activities, he advised them not to bring disrepute to the party. He said he will take stern action including not issuing party tickets for next election to those who violate his directions and indulge in the gambling sport and damage the reputation of the party.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also asked the party leaders to gear up for making the fifth edition of Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme commencing on January 2, a success. Stating that this edition of the programme is special, he said they have a well-planned action plan in place. Explaining the success of Real-Time Governance and other flagship programmes, he asked them to provide more publicity to those programmes.

He said during Intintiki TDP programme, 40 lakh complaints were received and asked the party leaders to get a clarity on those issues before the commencement of the Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme. He underscored the need for issuance of new ration cards and pensions to be provided in an apolitical manner. “The programme should be like celebrating a festival by including everyone and it should be a platform for the people to redress the grievances also,” he said.

