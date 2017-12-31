VIJAYAWADA: The trust board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam which met at Madapati Choultry on Saturday witnessed heated arguments between the trust board members and temple executive officer A Suryakumari for not initiating action against employees involved in corruption.

During the meeting, several members of the trust board committee demanded that Suryakumari allow them a discussion over the report submitted by the Vigilance and Enforcement officials on the misuse of donations offered by the devotees to the devasthanam.

They also alleged that temple officials are ignoring agama shastra and performing pujas late at night. Responding to the questions raised by the trust board members, the temple EO made it clear that stern action will be taken against employees if they are found guilty. Later, the trust board committee also passed a resolution for performing Nitya Kalyanotsavam.