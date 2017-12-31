VIJAYAWADA: Those continuing to mix drinks with driving might find it difficult to get passports and visa issued. Traffic officials are planning to share with the Crime Branch details of motorists caught more than once for drink-driving. If minors are found to be driving vehicles recklessly, the police said, action will be initiated against the violators’ parents as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the police said that 50 check-posts for vehicle inspections will be in place from 8 pm on Sunday to 4 am the following day. “Especially in main areas including MG Road, Karl Marx Road, BRTS Road, Prakasam Road, Inner Ring Road and Police Control Room area, there will be check-posts for every 250 metres,” the officials said.

Further, the flyover near the Police Control Room and the one near Milk Project will remain closed during the inspection. To ensure transparency, the inspection proceedings will be recorded through body-worn cameras, the police said in a press statement on Saturday. Action will also be initiated against bars and wine shops which sell/serve alcohol to people below the age of 21. “Commercial establishments like restaurants will be allowed to be open till 12.30 am if they take permission,” the police added.