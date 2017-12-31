VIJAYAWADA: Jolted by the fire that ravaged Mumbai’s Kamala Mills and claimed the lives of 14 persons on Friday, the Fire Department held a review meeting to take stock of how the State would hold up in the event of a mishap of the scale. Officials on Saturday asked bars, restaurants and function halls to inform the department if they were planning events hosting over 500 persons so that arrangements, including the deployment of fire engines, could be made to prevent accidents.

The Fire Department has instructed officials concerned to make available fire tenders at huge gatherings in cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

Regional fire officer Muralimohan said the department had advised organisers to put in place safety measures in view of New Year celebrations.

The Fire Department is on a high alert this holiday season and has already trained some hotel staff and civilians on how to respond during fire accidents. Speaking to Express, an official said the main concern was fireworks during celebrations.The State has 178 fire stations, 229 fire tenders, 297 portable pumps, 19 water tanks, nine advance fire tenders and two foam tenders in its nine major cities to respond quickly in case of mishaps. The fire department officer said the precautions were suggested to ensure that New Year is celebrated safely.