VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday night released orders appointing IPS officer M Malakondaiah as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).Even as incumbent DGP Nanduri Sambasiva Rao retired from service on Sunday, the state, which recently brought out Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Police (Reforms) (Amendment) Ordinance, issued the orders appointing Malakondaiah, serving as APSRTC Managing Director, DGP. The state government brought the AP Police Amendment Ordinance to appoint the DGP of its own choice after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) rejected the list of senior IPS officers sent by the state government.

Malakondaiah will retire from service in July, 2018.

