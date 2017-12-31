VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over leading construction company Larsen and Toubro’s “inefficient execution” of the `464-crore storm water drain project in the city. Speaking to mediapersons at his chambers here, Sreedhar said the state had awarded the task of constructing the 440-km long drain along 59 divisions of the city to Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) in August 2016.

Sixteen months after signing the contract, the company has failed to reach even half of its target, inconveniencing residents of the area demarcated for the project. On several occasions, the issue was taken to the notice of Public Health Department officials, but there has been little progress in the pace of the work.

Recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned the construction company that it would be black-listed if the firm failed to complete the project in a year. It was only then that the project gained momentum in certain divisions. The firm was instructed to raise its target of completing 700 metres a day to one kilometre, the Mayor said.Sreedhar refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against him by opposition parties. ‘’I am ready to quit and give up my properties, if proved guilty,’’ he said.