VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR : Planning Commission former vice-chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia has called upon everyone to aim for a sustainable growth, which includes conservation of water and energy.

Addressing the valedictory session of the four-day centenary conference of Indian Economic Association held on Bible Mission grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday, Ahluwalia said growing at an average of 6 per cent, India would take 24 years to match the per capita income of China as the per capita income would touch $6,400 and so India is still 24 years behind China, Ahluwalia said.

While poverty has shrunk considerably, there are several factors that have led to structural changes, including big decline in share of agriculture in GDP, he said. Underscoring the need for a greater flexibility in labour laws, he observed that the existing labour laws do not promote investment.