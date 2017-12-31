VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Police on Saturday arrested nine persons over illegal VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) exchanges and recovered three laptops, 25 mobile phones, 615 sim cards and other material from them. Presenting the arrested before the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kanthi Rana Tata said the nine accused were found exchanging VOIP with the help of sim routers by connecting interface with the Internet. The main accused struck a tie up with up with two companies -- US-based Axis Tel and Net2Phone -- and was converting internet calls to general calls in an illegal manner.

“This incurs huge loss to the telecom industry. They make around 7,200 calls a day earning `15 paise a call. The accused have admitted to their crime,” said the DCP. He added that a few mobile shop owners had given SIM cards to the accused without proofs. “There is no truth in allegations that the accused shared sensitive information with enemy countries using VOIP exchange. They did it for money,” he added.