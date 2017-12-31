VIJAYAWADA: The Hyderabad High Court has directed all temple managements functioning under Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust not to make any expenditure towards decorations and special arrangements in temples on the eve of New Year. The Court, however, made it clear that they could perform traditional poojas, have Arjitha sevas and so on as per the wish of visiting devotees.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this interim order on the petition filed challenging the circular issued on December 21 by the Endowments commissioner of AP directing the temple managements not to have any special arrangements, decorations and so on in view of New Year celebrations.Meanwhile, much to the delight of tipplers, the Excise Department has allowed for liquor shops to be open till midnight and bars up to 1 am on January 1.

Though no government order has been issued, sources in the Excise Department said an internal communication had been circulated informing outlet owners of the provision.

On normal days, liquor shops are closed at 10 pm and bars at 11 pm. For the past several years, the outlets have been permitted to function for an additional two hours on New Year’s Day as the demand for hot drinks is highest on the occasion. Cops have appealed to revellers not to drive under the influence of alcohol.