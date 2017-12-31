Uneven stretches All the arterial roads in the locality are damaged and the officials failed to re-carpet them soon after completion of underground drainage works The roads are so bad that not a day passes without somebody falling off his or her vehicle Motorists who enter the street from other lanes are unable to see those coming from the opposite direction due to poor lighting

VIJAYAWADA: As the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) pays little attention to carry out repairs, a majority of the arterial roads in Ramakrishnapuram, where majority of the educational institutions are located. Most of the arterial roads are riddled with potholes, putting the motorists into difficulty. According to residents, the roads have been in a bad condition for several months and the issue was brought to the notice of the officials and corporators several times. Traffic congestions have increased under Ajit Singh Nagar flyover causing inconvenience to motorists.

All the arterial roads in the locality are damaged and the officials failed to re-carpet them soon after completion of underground drainage works.‘’It had become a regular feature in the past two years ever since the corporation dug up roads for laying underground drainage pipeline and constructing manholes in the area,” said K Chandrasekhar, a resident of the locality. “The roads are so bad that not a day passes without somebody falling off his or her vehicle. Senior citizens too had slipped and fell, thanks to the road condition,” he alleged.

dumped garbage on road yet to be cleared | R V K Rao

The narrow pockets at several intersections and open drains pose a threat to the safety of motorists and pedestrians, especially in the night. Instances of road users falling into the open drain have increased in the locality. Motorists who enter the street from other lanes are unable to see those coming from the opposite direction due to poor lighting.‘’Drains should be closed with concrete slabs and footpaths should have a raised platform to ensure safety of pedestrians. Better lighting should be provided at intersections and reflectors should be placed along the stretch,’’ said Ch Sravya, a resident of the locality.

When contacted, a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) official said that they were aware of the bad condition of roads and prepared proposals to carry out repairs. Some of the works have already been approved by the civic body and taken up for implementation, they said. Concrete slabs would be arranged on the drains and sanitary inspector of the locality was directed to look into the issue, he added.

Uneven stretches

All the arterial roads in the locality are damaged and the officials failed to re-carpet them soon after completion of underground drainage works

The roads are so bad that not a day passes without somebody falling off his or her vehicle

Motorists who enter the street from other lanes are unable to see those coming from the opposite direction due to poor lighting