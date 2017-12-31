VIJAYAWADA: CM referral health centres (Mukhyamantri Pattana Arogya Kendram), which were launched a year ago for providing telemedicine, are going through difficult times due to slow internet and unavailability of specialists. Initially, 23 centres were set up in Vijayawada city, and now these have been increased to over 35 centres across the city. The centres have failed to fill the gap between community service and medical treatment. Though the kendrams have been working since October 2016, the facilities at these centres are still not up to the mark. These centres in the city are currently working under the control of Apollo Hospitals.

Each centre has about 6-8 people as staff, right from the centre incharge, two ANMs, lab technician, IT executive, pharmacist and helpers. The main aim of these centres is to provide treatment by super specialist doctors of Apollo hospitals through a video call. A patient walks in and consults the ANM and then the doctor at the centre. Based on the ailment of the patient, the doctors posts it online on the digital board. Seeing that, doctors of Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad would respond and give a call.

Most of the times, they are made to wait for minimum two hours or take a revisit, as the doctors are busy. Also majority of the times, due to lags in internet connectivity, the calls do not connect properly and the patient details do not get uploaded too. Currently each of these centre is having almost 80-100 visitors per day.

Speaking to Express, S Ravali, doctor at Giripuram centre, said, “There are few technical glitches, but we are trying to overcome it. Patients who come with cardiac, diabetic, hypertension, orthopedic and few more health disorders would be made to consult specialist doctor through video call. “But as we don’t know, when he doctors would call us so we ask them to wait or comeback later. As of now we are doing all the tests here, if not we are recommending to government hospitals.”